Delta: One Dead, Another Injured In Aladja Rival Cult Clash

LAGOS JUNE 3RD (URHOBOTODAY} Pandemonium broke out on Monday morning at Aladja, Udu Local Government Area of Delta state, following the killing of a 30 years old man as a result of clashes between two rival cult groups.

The victim identified as Mr. Friday Okoloba hails from Aladja and was killed on the said day at Ekrewhare street in Aladja town.

Sources who lived close to the scene of incident claimed that the late Mr. Friday was a member Aye cult and they were overpowered during the clash by a rival cult group.

In a chat with Aladja Community President, Hon. Otto Ogbiruveta, he said they are working in collaboration with security agents to ensure that such incident do not occur again.

He noted that they were already on the trail of those who carried out the heinous crime.

“We are working with the security agents to ensure that they are arrested and prosecuted according to the laws of the land, ” he stated.

He stressed that they are doing everything possible to ensure that they eradicate secret cults from Aladja community, as it has no advantage to those who joined.

He advised youths to stay away from cultism as it will only destroy their future and life. “For those who have joined cult, we don’t see anything they gained from it. At the end, they either pay with their lives because when you kill by the sword, you die by it”, he added.

Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya who confirmed the incident said aside the death of Mr. Friday Okoloba, another cult member was injured and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

She stated further that the police are already making frantic efforts to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime.