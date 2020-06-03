‘Okowa Has Constructed Over 400 Roads Across Delta State’

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state commissioner for information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu has disclosed that Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has constructed over four hundred roads across the length and breadth of the state for the past for years.

Anniagwu who made the disclosure when he visited members of the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF), an association online news publishers at the forum’s office in Asaba the Delta state capital on Tuesday equally revealed that under Okowa, the state has contributed immensely to the contributory health scheme, thereby making health care affordable and accessible to all Deltans.

The Commissioner appealed to the people of Delta state to follow the health protocols prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the government as part of strategies to combat the lethal coronavirus pandemic.

His call followed the continuous rise of the confirmed cases in both the state and at the national level, a development which has not given rest to the health officials and the Delta state government.

He confirmed that at the early hours of Tuesday, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Delta state have risen to eighty eight, adding that the figure has sixty three as active cases, seventeen discharged and eight deaths recorded.

With the increasing figure, the commissioner is insisting that every resident in Delta should use facemasks, hand sanitisers and the hand washing recommended by the health authorities. He also said people should avoid crowded places and maintain spacing between people in all interactions.

He expressed displeasure over the COVID-19 patient who mobilized his relations to storm and remove him forcefully from the isolation centre, saying everyone who knew him should stay away from him to avoid being infected by the coronavirus. He advised Deltans stop playing politics with the virus, adding that COVID-19 is not fake but real.

He commended members of the Delta Online Publishers Forum for publicizing the activities of the state government, saying the governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is happy with what members of the forum are doing for the state.

Aniagwu, who was accompanied by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Nelson Egware and two others for the interactive session, said Okowa is focused on building a lasting legacy for the people of Delta, urging media practitioners and all Deltans to key into all programmes of the governor.

Mr. Ifeajika, the CPS to the governor, told the forum members that Delta state is for all Deltans, hence every resident should join hands to build a state that will be the envy of all, both within and outside the state.

Ifeajika said the state government has nothing to hid from anyone insisting that the state is open and the government is transparent in its dealings with the people. He called on the media to verify all reports available to them before publishing.

He agreed that the online media which is already beating the mainstream media in the distribution of news and other information, has come to stay. He, however, called for online media practitioners to watch and ensure stories are credible before publishing.

Chairman of the forum, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, told the commissioner that members of DOPF have been supportive of the programmes of government in the state. He told the commissioner that members of the DOPF always verify their stories before publishing.