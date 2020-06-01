Delta: Female Fake Soldier Arrested In Uvwie, Two Male Others Nabbed At Asaba

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Troops of 63 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Asaba on routine patrol along NPA expressway in Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State have arrested one Mrs Joyce Sulieman, 43, dressed in complete military camouflage.

According to a statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 63 Brigade headquarters, Asaba, Captain George Okupe, the suspect claimed to be a soldier and used that to extort money from locals and also acted as escort to vehicles carrying substances suspected to be Indian Hemp and scraps to different destinations.

The statement said during preliminary investigation, a picture of her in possession of an Ak47 rifle was seen in her mobile phone, even after she had once been arrested and handed over to the police for similar act in July 2018.

The suspect, the statement added, would be handed over to the police for the second time for prosecution after interrogation.

In another development, a fake soldier one Mr Green Ogonna, 25 was arrested during a routine patrol under Operation CHECKMATE.

The suspect, who hails from Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, was arrested in his residence at Koka junction in Asaba, Delta State following intelligence report.

During a search, troops found military wears and boots with fake pictures of the suspect parading himself as a Military Officer hung on the wall of his apartment.

The suspect is presently in the custody of the Brigade Military Police for interrogation, after which he would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, one Mohammad Abdul, 40, who was once arrested on Anwai road in Asaba for impersonation and handed over to the police for prosecution on April 14, 2020, has been rearrested by the troops on Operation CHECKMATE during routine patrol for the same offence.

The suspect was caught at a road block extorting money from unsuspecting motorists along the Onitsha/Asaba Expressway.

Items recovered from him included a fake military identity card, one jack knife and a brown purse containing a substance suspected to be Cannabis (Indian hemp).

He has been handed over to the police for further interrogation.

Section 110 (1) of the Criminal Code makes it unlawful for any person who is not serving in any of the armed forces in Nigeria to wear the uniform of the armed forces, or any part of the uniform of such forces, or any dress having the appearance or bearing any of the regimental or other distinctive marks of such uniforms, including camouflage.

Consequently, the Brigade has urged members of the public and law abiding citizens of the state to be wary of persons who parade themselves as military personnel and to report any unusual or suspected presence or movement of imposters or fake soldiers to the nearest security agency.

(GallantReporters)