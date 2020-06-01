Ned Nwoko’s Wife, Regina Daniels Flaunts Baby Bump One Year After Marriage

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Lawyer and politician, Ned Nwoko, surprised his fans and well-wishers on Saturday, when he uploaded a picture of his young wife, Regina Daniels, lovingly cradling her baby bump on his Instagram page.

The post which had attracted thousands of comments at the time of filing this report read, “It is now official. I am excited to announce that my baby is having a baby.”

Well wishes have continued to pour in for the actress and social media celebrity, who constantly shows off her husband’s wealth and flaunts her extravagant lifestyle to her 7.6 million followers. Many celebrities have also congratulated the expectant mother. Actress, Chioma Akpotha wrote, “My baby is going to have a baby’’; Omoni Oboli added, “Oh wow!!! Congratulations baby.’’

Toyin Abraham simply wrote, “Congratulations my darling”; while social media comedian, Wofaifada, added the words, “Pregnancy fits you. Congratulations baby.’’

Another colleague in the movie industry, Ufuoma Mcdermott wrote, “Yay! This is wonderful news. Yes babe, you owe me one crate of cold malt for all this dance I’m dancing o. Congratulations babe.’’ Fashion designer and entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, wrote, “Our baby is having a baby. I still kept your bouncing castle present from Children’s Day. Finally, we let the cat out of the bag; they didn’t see it coming.’’

On her part, the excited Daniels said it was an ‘unbelievable feeling’ to carry a child. “I find myself speaking to my tummy all day, staring at the mirror and still can’t believe it. This child is about to change my entire life Oh! How much I can’t wait’’, she wrote in part. Although this is the actress’ first child, her husband already has children from his other wives.

The couple, who got married in 2019, have no doubt enjoyed social media attention because of the age gap between them.

Although her age has been a topic of debate online, fans and critics alike have come to terms with the reality of Daniels’ marriage to her 59-year-old hubby.

