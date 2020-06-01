Warri, Effurun Residents Decry Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Herdsmen Activities

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of twin cities of Warri and Effurun and other neighbouring towns in Delta state, have decried recent increase in cases of violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and herdsmen attacks in their areas, urging government to take drastic measures in tackling insecurity challenges across the state.

This indictment against the Delta state police command was coming barely a week after the state police commissioner, Hafiz Inuwa, addressed a press conference in Asaba where suspects and exihibits were paraded to give credit to his officers and men for the breakthrough recorded in crime combat in the state.

A cross secton of residents who spoke with Daily Sun in most of the places visited at the weekend, disclosed that all the police boss did at the media briefing was a mere self defence to cover up his deficiencies in crime fighting and control as the state appears more porous than ever.

In his reaction, a group, Warri Urban Security Network (WUSN), stated that the last six months had witnessed an unprecedented high profile cases of armed robbery and kidnapping as well as cult wars in some communities within Warri metropolis and its environs.

In a copy of the statement signed by Chief Jude Edozie and Mr David Oghenekaro, made available to newsmen in Warri on Friday, the body cited examples of various terrifying crimes recorded in the area in recent time, stating that these had heightened apprehension over insecurity among the residents.

“First was the case of one Mr Nnamdi, a popular assorted drinks dealer at the Igbudu market in Warri who was ambushed while entering his house at Okwuokoko in Okpe council area where a robbery gang killed him and his wife alongside the two mobile policemen guiding him.

“Also within the same axis about three weeks ago at Warri Garage close to the stadium, hired assassins in a red-colored SUV gunned down a community youth leader, popularly known as ‘London’ in broad daylight in an operation close to his residence”.

In the same manner, a 53-year-old Uvwie prominent Chief, one Lucky Okoro, was assassinated in broad daylight at Egborode along the Sapele road in Okpe council area last Sunday while on his way to attend a community function.

It was reported that he sat in the front passenger’s seat in a friend’s car who had opted to taken him to the event before they were accosted by the assailants who shot him through the glass at a close range while the friend who suffered injuries had to run for survival.

Mr. Mike Omorodion, a legal practitioner resident along the popular Okere road also lamented the frequency of kidnapping and daylight robbery on that axis, stating that the situation had been compounded with the 8pm curfew hours that has made the road to be deserted for the criminals to operate freely.

Mrs, Eunice Ajunwa, a secondary school teacher resident on PTI road, disclosed that the frequency of violence crimes along that road in the last two months had become so terrifying that passersby had to start running for their safety, especially when it is getting dark.

Although, Mr Clement Akemu, commended some police divisional officers in Ekpan and Enerhen for a job well done in reducing crimes in their areas but noted that a lot could still be done along Enerhen road, Jakpa road, Airport road and Refiney road, where criminal activities appear to have risen in recent time.

He implored the state police commissioner, Inuwa, to take the Udu areas seriously as it appears that the rate of cultism and armed robbery had skyrocketed in most of the communities within that axis, stating that most of the criminals within the area are the ones that mostly come to the town to operate.

But in a swift reaction to some of the issues raised, Inuwa, said his men and officers had recorded so much success in the crime fighting efforts within their coverage areas, adding that these were parts of what he paraded and exhibited in his last media briefing.

He urged the public to assist the police by divulging useful information on criminals and their hideouts in their communities, so as to enable his men to act promptly by fishing out the bad eggs in these areas.

Sunnews Online