Deltans: Flood Destroys 30,000 Fish Farms In Asaba

LAGOS JUNE 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than 30,000 fish farms in Camp 74 Asaba have been reportedly destroyed to flood menace currently ravaging the Camp 74 Asaba in the last few months.

While the owners of the destroyed farms and fishes have lamented losses in their business, they have threatened to quit in pains as their efforts rather than yeilding positive results,had been Jeopardized by the unabated flood menace. At the media Press confrence held in Asaba on Friday, members of Camp 74 fish farmers Association led by its Chairman, Mr Chucks Ogbotobo regretted that their efforts had been wasted through the flood, adding” we have no reasons being in the fish farming, we are totally disillusioned and unhappy with what has happened to us, we are thinking of quitting the business because we are” hopeless for now”

Investigation revealed that Camp 74 Asaba area had been deplorable, especially during nighfall and rainy season,a situation major farmers in the area often times, suffer untold hardship and Pains.

Expectedly, Crops in farm lands within the areas, are completely washed away whenever it rains, while houses with poor foundation are submerged.

Speaking further, Ogbotobo said that many Challenges they have encountered in the fish farm, may have forced them to take the decision to quit, adding that the Challenges were responsible for their present predicament as the situation continue to be worsened by the day, especially in the rainy season.

He said” we have lost over 30,000 fishes in our farms to the flood menace, the flood has also destroyed our farm lands, our ponds Completely emptied, and destroyed, and the surviving fishes have escaped to other Rivers” adding that the Challenges had been ongoing thus making the farmers lose interest in the business.

Asked if he sought help from the state government, Ogbotobo said” If 30,000 youths in business quit, so will there be means of livelihood? The state government interest in our fish farming honestly had not been encouraging, all its promises were not full filled and we are Suffering here in Asaba, we are Suffering over the damage and what will be the fate of the fish consumers in Delta state?”

Ogbotobo however called on the state government to come to their aid so as to enable the ponds in the farms have water for the fishes, without the walkways breaking and destroying the ponds.

Metro Daily NG