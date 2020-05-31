Nigeria Maritime University Refutes Reports On Ex-VC Over Diversion Of Funds

Share This























By Amos Okioma

LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State has refuted media reports that the immediate past Vice Chancellor Professor Ongoebi Etebu was sack because of alleged diversion of funds and embezzlement , noting that her five-year-tenure expired on May 25, 2020.

The University also made clarification that the Minister of State Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva who was chairman of the governing council was relieved of the position, because of his elevation as Minister and cannot function in the position any longer.

The Registrar of the institution Dr. Alfred Mulade made the clarification in a letter to online media which was made available to journalists in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital.

On the alleged diversion of funds by Professor Etebu , he emphasised that “ the Governing Council in its wisdom approved the payment of salary arrears to the four principal officers (Prof.(Mrs).O.M.O.Etebu-Vice-Chancellor; Mr. Anho NathanielEseoghene Lucky- Registrar; Mr. Hassan Bakari and Dr. Baba S. Aduku- Librarian).

“The over 100 pages of Nigeria Maritime University Bank statement you claim to have in his possession contain some of these transactions hence mention is made herein so that you would not deceive the public by your further false publications.”

Dr. Mulade further made clarification that, “ The dissolution of the Governing Council of the University does not have anything to-do with the alleged fraud as painted by you. His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva who was the Chairman Governing Council has been made Minister and there was no way he could function in these two capacities; hence the Board was dissolved to be re-constituted.

“It is a well known fact that the tenure of the Vice Chancellor is time based and therefore her tenure elapsed on the May 25, 2020. So this has nothing to do with alleged fraud as posited maliciously by you..

“ We hereby state categorically that, the Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko does not have any record of missing N3.4 Billion Naira and N100 Million Naira. The trio of His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva, Engr. Prof. (Mrs.) Maureen Orubide Etebu and Mr. Chris Maiyaiki or any other person, for that matter could not have been linked to any alleged fraud of this nature that did not exist, in the first place. This is a total falsehood and blatant lies told by you.”

He warned that “the University therefore distances itself from this fake news and advises you, to retract this fake news and retrace your steps. The University has concluded plans to press legal charges against you, should you fail to detract and apologize for the libelous and malicious publication. To be forewarned is to be forearmed”.