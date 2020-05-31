Delta 2023: Forget Gbagi, Omo-Agege, Mrakpor, This Man’ll Take Over From Okowa

Share This























LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The battle for 2023 governorship election in Delta is already gathering storm. Many candidates there are but they are still in the cooler. They are not ready to come out now for the race. To them, the time is too early to heat up the political space in Delta state. The office of the governor is the biggest in every state in Nigeria.

Since the battle is now shifting from Delta North to Delta Central, the race is going to be very interesting and enticing. A lot of persons will be on the race from all the political parties. The All Progressives Congress (APC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and others will feature candidates for the election.

Very likely, the APC will feature either Senator Omo-Agege, Great Ogboru or Emerhor Otega. But the APC has never seen peace since the party won election at the national level, bringing President Muhammadu Buhari as president of Nigeria. The party has been moving from one crisis to the other. And there is every tendency that the crisis may continue till 2023, a development which may most likely spoil the hope of the party in the state.

For the ruling party, PDP, in Delta, a lot of men of timber and caliber are rearing their heads for the governorship. The party certainly will produce many aspirants for the election. Already names like Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Sheriff Oborevwori, James Augoye and Peter Mrakpor are popping up in many quarters for the number one job.

Despite the zoning system favours the Delta Central people, the Delta South people, specifically the Ijaws are clamouring for the position. There are underground deals that the state deputy governor, Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, is being pushed from the Ijaw to run for the office of the governor. James Manager, the senator representing the South in the National Assembly, his name is still being touted as a likely aspirant from the area.

However, in the midst of all these, Olorogun David Edevbie seems to be best for the office of the governor of Delta state. Edevbie was in the race in 2014. He came second after Okowa in the primaries conducted by the PDP. He is a financial expert who has good financial management skills that could help stabilize the economy of the state.

Among all the people whose names are popping up, he is one who has contested in the governorship primaries. He is very firm and sound. Delta needs someone who is firm to transform the state. Moreover, he is widely traveled. He has the financial management skills of the international community which he will employ to transform the state.

Opera News