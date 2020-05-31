Delta: Suspected Herdsmen Abduct Four Persons In Boji Boji Owa

Share This























LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Four persons have been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen along the Lagos-Asaba Road in Boji Boji Owa, Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The PUNCH gathered that the kidnappers ambushed their victims on Friday evening while being conducted round a parcel of land after the railway bridge.

A source who confided in our correspondent, said, “They were four persons checking a parcel of land after the railway when they were kidnapped by evil people who have been terrorizing the area.

“About five herdsmen with sophisticated weapons kidnapped four people at the land and started shooting indiscriminately.

“The shooting made it impossible for people within the area to render any assistance.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, adding that the kidnapped incident was reported late to the police.

Punch