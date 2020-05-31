Warri:Two AK-47 Rifles, Bullets Found Inside Vehicle Abandoned By Fleeing Robbers In Udu Road

Share This























LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Some robbers who were being pursued by policemen from the Delta State Police Command in the afternoon of Saturday, May 30, abandoned their vehicle in which two AK-47 rifles, some other guns and bullets were found.

The robbers, who were heading for a robbery operation, were intercepted by policemen along the Udu road in Warri following a tip-off and on seeing the policemen, the robbers left the vehicle on the road close to the bridge and jumped into the Udu river.

The policemen, on searching the Toyota Camry with registration number EFR 289 DC, discovered two AK-47 rifles, two cut-to-size locally-made pistols and several live ammunition.

According to a statement on the website of the state police command on Saturday evening, the metallic green-colour car was recovered by men of the Enerhen Police Division, Warri, along the Udu road in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

The statement said: “The car was abandoned by suspected members of a notorious armed robbery gang after sighting the patrol team from the division at a checkpoint near the Udu bridge.

“The robbery gang, on sighting the policemen, took to their heels and jumped into the Udu river from where they fled into the woods.

“On searching the abandoned car, the police operatives found two travelling bags containing the two AK-47 rifles, two cut-to-size locally-made guns and ammunition.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Enerhen Division, CSP Muktari Bello, led the police team to pursue the robbers while the Commissioner of Police, Delta Police Command, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, who confirmed the recovery of the weapons and live ammunition, said they will continue to be on the trail of the robbers.”

