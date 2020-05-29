Daddy Showkey Calls For Legalisation Of Marijuana

Share This























LAGOS MAY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Veteran Nigerian musician, Daddy Showkey, has urged the federal government to legalise marijuana, as there are lots of medicinal benefits inherent in it and could be a major revenue earner for the country.

The Ajegunle born musician shared his views on the subject via his Instagram page. “Where our brains go? Now many countries dey survive on Cannabis wen una dey call Igbo. The thing wen una nor understand be say, Igbo nor be only to smoke am, Igbo get many medicinal purposes.

“Although some people go misuse am but make we think about the medicinal side. There are a lot of things it can help us with. I have never smoked Indian hemp in my life but I can tell you it can help the youths to get jobs, it can be refined into a cream.

“Go and do your research on Cannabis, it has one of the best oils in the world…America don legalise, Holland don legalise am, UK don legalise am.”

THEWILL reports that apart from Showkey, former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore and Don Jazzy have also called for the legalization of cannabis.