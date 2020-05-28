Okowa’s Chief Of Staff, David Edevbie Pours Encomium On Chief Edwin Clark At 93

Share This























LAGOS MAY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chief of Staff to Delta state Governor, Olorogun David Edevbie has joined many notable Nigerians to congratulate a distinguished National Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, as he clocks 93.

Olorogun Edevbie, In his congratulatory message to the elder statesman made available to newsmen over the weekend in Ughelli, described him as“an excellent administrator, a great politician, an elder statesman of integrity, a dynamic Ijaw national leader, a university Chancellor, an educationists, a lawyer and advocate of the people, and above all a bridge builder across Nigeria”.

All of these, pointed out areas through which the respected leader has contributed to his people, of the Niger Delta Region, and to Nigeria at large.

The CoS praised Chief E. K. Clark for his unflinching support to the struggles for justice and fairness for minority groups and for the progress of Nigeria.

He however , wished him sound health, and longlife” as he takes his place among other eminent nonagenarians.

He encourages him to continue to give himself in service to the overall good of Nigerians.