Delta Police Reacts To Viral Video Claiming Its Officers Shot A Man Dead In Jesse

LAGOS MAY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Nigerian man residing in Delta state took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, to accuse policemen in Jesse community of killing a man.

Posting a video of the young man lying lifeless in front of a police station in Jesse community, the Twitter user wrote

”Police shot this boy inside police station in jesse town near sapele, leaving him to die. I recorded this about 30 mins ago and it happened before I arrived. This is getting out of hand” he tweeted

LIB reached out to the spokesperson of the Delta state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident but she however gave a different version of what transpired.

According to Onovwakpoyeya, a group of men stormed the police station in the community at about 7am today with the intention to free an armed robbery suspect. She said they came wielding machetes and other dangerous weapons, and it was in the process of resisting their attack that the two men were shot dead.

”Those young men attacked the police station. They came in with machetes and axes to free armed robbery suspects that were in the cell. They even injured one of our officers on his eyes. They had even succeeded in opening the cell and some of them were already coming out and that is why they were gunned down.

Two of them were shot down.” she said

The spokesperson added that the armed robbery suspects have been rearrested and transferred to the police headquarters in Asaba, the state capital while an investigation into the attack is ongoing.

LindeIkeji