Tyson Fury Hope Of Fighting Nigeria Efe Ajagba Before Quitting Boxing

LAGOS MAY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has listed Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba as one of the boxers he wants to fight before retiring from the sport, reports bigfighweekend.com.

Fury is set to battle with Deontay Wilder for the third time before taking on Anthony Joshua in a reunification bout.

The Brit defeated Wilder early this year to win the title having drawn with the same fighter last year.

The current coronavirus pandemic has delayed Fury’s programme this year, but he has been his home working out.

Speaking on Instagram this week, Fury named Dillian Whyte, Andy Ruiz, Daniel Dubois, Efe Ajagba, and Tony Yoka as the fights he wants in the near future.

He said, “I’ve been thinking about it, and initially I had three fights left on my contract, I’ve got two fights left on it now, I’ve got Wilder and Joshua, but I’m just going to keep going because there’s nothing else to do is there really?” Fury said during a live Instagram video.

“For me, I’m 31 years old, fit as a fiddle, in great mental spirits, I train three or four times a day for bants, and it’s like, ‘what else am I going to do with my life?’ You know, there’s plenty of other fighters out there for me to beat up on. You’ve got Dillian Whyte, Jarrell Miller, [Kubrat] Pulev, [Andy] Ruiz, [Luis] Ortiz, [Daniel] Dubois, [Joe] Joyce, there’s loads. There’s Efe Ajagba, the big Nigerian Olympian, there’s Tony Yoka the French Olympic gold medallist.”

While none of those names should shock anyone, one name that is off that list interesting enough is WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

The Guardian.ng