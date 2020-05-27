Suspected Herdsmen Abducted Three Travelers Along Okpavuerhe-Olomu Road In Delta

Share This























LAGOS MAY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three interstate travellers have been abducted by gunmen suspected herdsmen along Okpavuerhe-Olomu Road in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta state last week.

DAILY INDEPENDENT gathered that the travellers, numbering three, were ambushed in their SUV by the gunmen along the road that linked the East/West road.

The community vigilante group mobilized immediately into the forest in the early hours of the said day and rescued one of the victims who is currently under protective custody of the police in Ughelli.

Chairman of the vigilante group who spoke on condition of anonymity, after rescuing one of the victims, said they could not withstand the superior firepower of the gunmen but were lucky to rescue one.

He lamented a lack of adequate weapons as a major challenge in confronting the gunmen in the forest.

Delta State Police Commissioner, Hafiz Inuwa, who confirmed the abduction to journalists, said they are making frantic effort to rescue the victims just as he commended the local vigilante group whom he said are working closely with the police in reducing crime in the state.