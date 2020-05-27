Urhobo Community Lament Absent Of GSM Mast, Appeal To Omo-Agege For Assistance

Share This























By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS MAY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)The people of Unenurhie community, Evwreni kingdom in Ughelli North LGA of Delta state have recently taken to streets over what they described as pains to their hearts.

Speaking to our correspondent on condition of anonymity during the peaceful protests staged in the community, which comprised mainly the youths and few women, an active member of the youth group said, “We are bitterly annoyed over the workings of the federal government under this Buhari’s administration. As big as this community, we are cut off from the entire world. This is because we have no mobile communication (GSM) mast of any of the network providers or companies like MTN, AIRTEL or Glo.

“Once you are here, even though the community is situated along the East/West road, you can’t communicate with family members, friends or do anything on the social media like chatting on facebook or whatsapp or browse the internet as usual. This is as a result of poor network.”

The young graduate of Mass Communication from the Delta State Polythenic, Ozoro went further to say, “While I was still at the higher institution two years ago, my younger brother called me that God had answered our prayers, that a GSM mast was being installed in the community to boost the network supply for GSM users. In fact, I was the happiest person when I got the news. I now decided to come home one of the weekends to see things for myself. Unfortunately, it was a police security mast to track crimes. The project was awarded by the federal ministry of police affairs. However, to my greatest surprise, this project was abandoned at last, after two years to its completion. As we speak now, the project has no primary benefits to the host community. But when people see it from the high way, they always thought it’s a GSM mast. This is why we the youths decided to dance round the community to present our pains to both the state and the federal goverments especially to DSP Ovie Omo-Agege to assist us with his connection to the government to provide a GSM mast in our community. It’s a disgusting situation with us,” he lamented.

Speaking in the same vein, one of the women leaders in the community who doesn’t want her name in print have this to say, “Our son have narrated our pains to you. Now what the community actually needs at the moment is a GSM mast to give us a stable network here. Do you know that as a community, we have missed many business opportunities because our network is poor? How long do we continue to suffer like this because we have no big men and women to connect us to the government? Evwreni community, with whom we are one kingdom has two or three GSM networks. There is no day, they will say, let’s bring this to our brothers to also enjoy. As a community, we are passionately begging the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to use his good offices as a senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District to help us bring a GSM mast to Unenurhie community.” The woman said.

All efforts to speak to the president general of Unenurhie community, Mr. Peter Maison over this issue of poor or failed network in the community proved abortive as at the time of filing in this report.