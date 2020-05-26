Delta Poly, Ozoro ASUP Chairman, Akpiture Dies In Auto Crash

Share This























LAGOS MAY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, ASUP, Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro Chapter, Mr America Akpituren was weekend, killed in a ghastly motor accident.

It was gathered that Akpituren, who drove in a Toyota Highlander jeep, died at about Sunday afternoon after he collided with a heavy-duty vehicle along the Ogwashi-Uku/Asaba expressway. When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Delta Polytechnic, Mr Boniface Ogarayen confirmed the death of the ASUP chairman, describing it as sad and painful.

Until his death, the deceased was a lecturer at the Department of Civil Engineering Department in the polytechnic and a notable unionist.

In another news,the Anambra and Delta Governments are currently holding talks to check the influx of people, seeking to cross the Niger Bridge in defiance of the presidential order restricting inter-state movements.

Mr C-Don Adinuba, Anambra Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha on Monday. Adinuba was commenting on the barricade built on the bridge on the orders of Gov. Willie Obiano at the Asaba-end of the bridge. The iron barricade was reportedly pulled down at the weekend by youths in Delta.

Vanguard