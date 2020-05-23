Pandemonium As Thunder Strikes And Shut Down Delta Television, Radio Stations

Share This























LAGOS MAY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-There was pandemonium following a thunderstorm that struck which shutdown Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) and the Radio Station in Asaba, Oshimili north local government area of Delta State.

Trouble started Thursday at about 3:00pm when the thunder storm hit the media house, comprising the television and radio stations and they immediately went off air.

It was reliably learnt that the Director-General (DG), Delta State Orientation Bureau, Barr. Eugene Uzum and his team were about to enter the station for a sensitization programme when the thunder blasted.

The mighty noise the thunder storm generated forced the DG and his team who were at the television station to sensitize Deltans on: “Why COVID 19 Is Not A Scam” to scamper for safety.

As at the time of filing in this report, DBS Asaba, is still off air since Thursday 20th May 2020.

The state owned media have suffered several setbacks leading to their going off air for weeks due to weather interference following the loss of thunder arrestors to thieves.

Delta Rainbow Television (DRTV), Warriors, has lost three thunder arrestors running into millions of naira while DBS Asaba, has also had its own fair share of thunder arrestors thefts.

Under the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa administration, over five thunder arrestors have been stolen from the Warri and Asaba stations.

TNV