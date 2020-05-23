Delta Police Nab Two Suspects In Connection With Murder Of Ijaw Leader, Wonikiri-Ebi

Share This























LAGOS MAY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police in Delta State have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of the National Spokesman of the Ijaw Interest Advocate a.k.a, Izanzan Camp, Mr. Famous Believe Wonikiri-Ebi.

The Police who have vowed to get to the root of the matter had launched a manhunt for other suspects said to be at large, DAILY POST can report.

It was learnt that the arrested suspects are from Egbema Kingdom of Izon Ethnic Nationality in Delta State.

Their arrests were effected on Thursday evening based on investigation by the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force,NPF, Ovwian/Aladja Division.

The arrests of the two suspects could help the Police as there were issues between the deceased Ijaw leader and some persons which led to threats to his life before his untimely death.

Hon. Sule Austin, an elder brother to the deceased confirmed the arrests of the two suspects.

He said the police arrested two Ijaw boys from Egbema, an Ijaw kingdom in Delta State over their recent threat to kill the Comrade Famous Believe following transactions between them.

He noted that the suspects were supposed to be four Ijaw Youths but two of them are now at large

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the report in a telephone chat with Our Correspondent saying, “Yes It’s true.”

It would be recalled that the Ijaw leader was shot dead at Udu Local Government Area earlier this week.

Daily Post