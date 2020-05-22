One Died, Scores Injured As Two Isoko Communities Resume Hostility

Share This























By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS MAY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The lingering crisis between Enhwe and Igbide communities, both of Isoko South LGA of Delta state has again resumed resulting in killing one person whose name was given as Erowo Bethel with several others injured.

Narrating the ugly incidence to Urhobotoday correspondent when he visited Enhwe community, a community leader who do want his name in print disclosed, “Though the crisis is lingering on, but at a time we were relaxed. We are very surprised this morning when we got the news that some of our boys that went to farm close to our boundary with Igbide were badly attacked by their boys and one of the boys, Mr. Erowo Bethel was gruesomely murdered by the Igbide boys. Not only that, they cut off the head of the victim and took it home. Others were badly injured by them, until they managed to escape back home here. They now broke the bad news to us. As leaders, we organized ourselves to bring back the corpse of our dead son. It’s very painful to our hearts, yet as a community we never planned for a reprisal attack on the Igbide people.”

Our correspondent visited Igbide kingdom to hear their own side of the story after few days of the incidence. In the same way, a respected chief of the community who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said, “The issue between Igbide and Enhwe communities lies on boundary dispute. But the Enhwe people especially their youths at every point in time would always like to encroach on our lands. How will you say, you share common boundaries with us right in our backyard? This is not the issue of family. We are talking of community versus community. It’s not done that way in Isoko.

“However, in respect to this fresh hostility, I can’t really say what ignited the fire again. All we heard that very day was that, Enhwe people attacked our boys in the farm and fight broke out. In short, it was a terrible situation at the moment. Though we haven’t recorded any death on our side, but some of our people were equally injured as they ran to save their lives.”

When asked to profer solutions on how to end the deadly crisis, the two respected leaders from the two communities were of the view that, the said portion or parcel of land that is generating the crisis should be taken over by the government and declared as government property.

In this way, the duo suggested that peace and cordiality would finally returned to the two communities.

The two communities were a bit calmed when our correspondent visited as combined security team were patrolling from one end to the other.

All efforts to speak with the presidents of the two different communities and the Divisonal Police Officer (DPO) of Oleh Police Station proved abortive as at the time of filing in this report.