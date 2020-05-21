Court Sentences Ese Oruru’s Abductor , Yinusa Dahiru To 26 Years Imprisonment

Share This





















By Okioma AmosThe court presided over by Justice Jane Inyang sentenced Dahiru to 26 years in prison.Jane acquitted Dahiru on Count one but jailed him five years (count two), seven years (count three) seven years (count four) and seven years, count five.The sentences, according to the judge. would run concurrently.Speaking to journalists , an elated father of ESE Oruru, OLOROGUN Charles Oruru applauded the judiciary , saying that judiciary will continue to be the last hope for the common man.OLOROGUN Charles Oruru who hails from Egbo -Uwheru in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state is the current president of URHOBO progress union ,Bayelsa state chapter.