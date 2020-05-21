Gunmen Attack Delta Community At Night, Hack Three To Death

Share This























LAGOS MAY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Armed men have killed three people at Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

For fear of the unknown on Monday, farmers refused to go to their farms, even as the vigilantes in the town have embarked on search of the perpetrators.

Men of the Divisional Police Headquarters in the area allegedly refused to respond to distress calls when the gunmen, who residents described as herdsmen, invaded the community on Sunday night.

The assailants ransacked two houses at Ogboli Quarters in Ibusa, in search of foodstuffs.

One of those robbed said the armed men forced their way into her house at night and asked if there was a man in the house.

She said: “After I said no because I was only with my daughter. They asked me to submit all the foodstuffs in my house. After that, they left.”

The woman added that a few minutes after they left, she heard gunshots as if they met stiff resistance on their way while escaping with their loot.

She, however, said one of those shot was lucky to survive but receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, on Monday denied the allegation that the Quick Response Team of the command failed when the hoodlums struck.

She said details about the casualties were still sketchy at press time.

(New Telegraph)