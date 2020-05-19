Police Recover Decomposing Corpse Of Little Girl In Isoko Community, Arrest Two

Share This























LAGOS MAY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has recovered the decomposing corpse of a 12-year-old girl, Ogagaoghene Onosigho, in Otor-Owhe Community in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

The Police also arrested two suspects allegedly in connection with the death of the girl.

The deceased in the company of her two siblings including a cleric were on their way to the farm when she said she wasn’t feeling fine and was asked to go back home.

After the two others finished the farm work and arrived home, they were surprised that the deceased was nowhere to be found.

They searched everywhere for her until the Police were able to recover the decomposing corpse in a bush four days after.

When contacted for comments, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa confirmed the report in a telephone chat with Our Correspondent on Sunday

CP Inuwa, who gave the names of the deceased girl as Ogagaoghene Onosigho, said the matter is under investigation.

He said,, “We are investigating a case of one pastor and two of his siblings, who were going to farm.

“One of them said that she was not feeling fine that she wanted to go back home. So, they asked her to go back. The remaining two left without her. When they finished what they were doing, going back home, they could not see their sister. She is about 12. Four days later, her corpse was recovered in the bush in Otor-Owhe.”

While noting that the Police were yet to conduct an autopsy to ascertain the real cause of death of the deceased, CP Inuwa said there were suspicions that the girl was allegedly killed and her remains dumped in the bush.

CP Inuwa also stated that two suspects have also been arrested in connection with the death of the twelve-year-old girl.

Daily Post