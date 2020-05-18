Palliative: Evwereni People Did Not Receive A ‘Kobo’ From Omo-Agege’s N85m Cash Gift-APC Chieftain

Share This























By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-All Progressive Congress APC Chieftain in Evwreni Ward in Ughelli North LGA of Delta state and also the chairman of Unenurhie youths, Mr. Friday Diamond aka “Ogbo” said people in Evwreni Ward did not receive a ‘Kobo’ from Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege’s cash N85m gifts to all the communities and wards in the Delta central senatorial district as insinuated by his team that is sharing the money across the district.

The youth leader made the revelation recently at Unenurhie community when Urhobotoday.com correspondent visited him in his office.

In a media chat, the APC leader who bared his mind on the coronavirus pandemic, the lockdown and the distribution of palliatives across the state, he said, “First, we have been hearing on the social media and even on radio and newspapers of how the DSP, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege released N85 million naira to cushion the effects of the lockdown on his constituents as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. I thank him for his acts of benevolence and generosity to the people, even though he’s the people’s representative in the senate. But in a time like this, let’s say nothing but the truth. Yes, he constituted a team that is doing the job for him but that team did not share a kobo to any person in my community here. Unenurhie community is in Evwreni Ward. All of us voted for him to become a senator but his political loyalists are trying to paint him with bad name as a result of their behaviour which doesn’t ogour well.”

Still speaking, Mr. Diamond said, “…as a community leader, I suppose to be aware if such good gesture is taking place in my community. Some of my subjects just told me that some people came in convoy and began to snap photos of some old people until the attention of the youths was called and they later drove away to Uwheru community. Apart from this, there was no evenly sharing of money to the people of my community as instructed by their boss.

“ In this case, the team only designed this with some of their fans from our community to just defraud the people, which I think, Senator Omo-Agege is not even aware of. The man didn’t instruct them to do what they did. They just did that to satisfy their personal interests. This is actually wrong as a form political practice among our people. Once elections are over, we have to close ranks to enable the party and the people move forward. Let’s be one in APC.”

He however advised DSP Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to always put up a strong monitoring mechanism to checkmate the excesses of some of his errand boys in a time like this, calling them to questioning.

Meanwhile, it will be recalled as reported in the news and the social media recently that DSP Senator Ovie Omo-Agege released the sum of N85 million naira to support the people of his senatorial district as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the entire world today, including Nigeria.