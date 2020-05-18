Three Arrested For Vandalising Unenurhie Secondary School Property

Share This























By Young Erhuirhoro

LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three suspected criminals (names withheld) were recently arrested by local vigilantes for vandalizing and stealing properties worth millions of naira belonging to Unenurhie Secondary School, Unenurhie in Ughelli North LGA of Delta state.

President general of the Unenurhie community, Mr. Peter Maison who made the revelation to Urhobotoday.com said,”We have to thank our boys for being on the watch out everyday. In fact, these set of bad boys have been terrorizing our community day and night especially the government secondary school in the community.

“These boys are extremely wicked. They broke all the offices, including the science laboratory, examination hall and many of the classrooms. They removed all the science equipment, pvc, glass windows and iron doors. What they do is to sell these stolen properties to those Hausa boys that buy condemned things. They are being encouraged by these Hausa boys for buying those things from them.

“This period of lockdown in the entire country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic also boosted the criminal activities of these bad boys. For now, you know all schools are closed down and it’s an opportunity for these bad boys to do evils.”

Speaking further, the security expert said, “As community leaders, we have received a lot of reports on how the school was being vandalized by these wicked boys. This is when we have to mount a very strong security with some selected youths. Let me at this time appreciate the youth chairman, Mr. Friday Diamond and his executives for being on the watch since when these criminal activities begin in the community.

“On the fateful day, they were got red handed right in the school in the night. Now we have just handed them over to the Nigerian Police under Ughelli Police Division. At the moment, the matter is with the police, and we have no hands in it again. The school is a government property and I want to appeal to the Delta state government, to help fence the two public schools (primary and secondary schools) in the community to protect their properties from vandals.”

The three suspected criminals have since being handed over to the Nigerian Police for onward interrogations and investigations.