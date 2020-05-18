Fire Razes Jack-Up Barge In Escravos

Share This























LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A vessel belonging to a yet-to-be identified oil and gas company, located in Escravos, Warri South-West council area of Delta state, has been engulfed in flames.

A video portraying the raging inferno on the vessel which is situated just outside the Escravos Bar of the Atlantic, surfaced online on Saturday.

It is not clear if workers were onboard the vessel when the fire started but feelers suggest that the barge is a jack-up vessel which belongs to an indigenous contractor.

A source told The Nation that the vessel is owned by Michharry and Company Nigeria Limited, an offshore and onshore oil and gas facilities provider.

When reached on its contact phone number which was obtained from a ‘business list’ website, the company refused to speak on the development.

The cause of the inferno, exact time it started and the level of damage, including loss of lives, that may have occurred are yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), says it is investigating the incident, when contacted on Sunday.