Delta Lawmaker Escapes Death In An Auto-Crash

LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)- The member representing Warri South Constituency 1 in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. (DR) Austine Uroye, Saturday survived a ghastly motor accident along the ever busy Warri/NPA expressway by the Nigerian Navy Barracks, Effurun, Uvwie Local government Council of Delta State.

The accident which occurred around 11:30am was said to have been as a result of a Sienna bus driver that allegedly lost control and rammed into his Land Cruiser Toyota Prado jeep that somersaulted several times.

Though no life was lost in the ugly incident, Hon. Uroye who also the Chairman of the House Committee on Health is said to be in stable condition and recuperating at a private hospital in Warri.

The Prado jeep with all four tyres deflated, airbag and drivers’ door pulled off was damaged beyond repairs in the accident and have been towed by a self-loader to the Ekpan Police station.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Sienna bus is currently cooling his feet at the Ekpan Police station where both vehicles are currently been secured and investigation on-going.

Hon. Uroye in a brief statement through his media aide, Mr. Oritsuwa Ogholaja thanked God for sparing his life.

He also thanked all those that have shown sympathy and wishing him a speedy recovery, even as sympathizers wearing long faces are still trooping to the hospital to see him.

