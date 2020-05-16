Shocking: Up Coming Nigerian Singer, Perezi Dies In Bendel Estate River

Share This























LAGOS MAY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A rising Nigerian singer has his dreams cut short by the brutal hands of death while swimming.

It has been reported that the budding Nigerian musician, Peres Biukeme aka Perezi is dead.

Local reports disclosed that the singer and his friends had gone to swim at a river on Thursday in Bendel estate, Warri, Delta State, when tragedy struck.

body of the deceased, who celebrated his birthday last week, was recovered by local divers.

The news has thrown family and friends in deep shock.

Instanblog