Court Dumps Warri Fake Pastor’s N2bn Suit Against Delta CP, DPO

Share This























LAGOS MAY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State High Court 2 sitting in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area today struck out a two billion naira fundamental rights case of a Warri based cleric, Prophet Melody Adjija against the Commissioner of Police as well as the former Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Ebrumede Division, CSP Anietie Eyoh for lack of merit.

The cleric through his lawyer, Mr. Omemiroro Ogedegbe Esq had approached the Court contesting that he was filmed(video) while making his confessional statement stressing that the said video was published and exposed online to the public by the Police.

He had argued that the Police lacked the powers to film( video) suspects while extracting confessional statements from them.

In a swift response, a Police lawyer, DSP Sunny Irabor insisted that the Police have the powers to film (video) suspects while taking statements in line with Section 15(Subsection 4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act,2015

Section 15(Subsection 4 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act,2015 read thus, “Where a suspect who is arrested author without a warrant volunteers to make a confessional statement, the Police shall ensure that the making and taking of the statement shall be in writing and may be recorded electronically on a retrievable video compact disc or such other audiovisual means.”

The Police lawyer at the Court argued that the Police was not responsible for the filming(Video)which the prophet laid claims to and as such, the Police should not be held responsible.

DSP Irabor at the Court also argued that the former DPO lost his mobile phone which was alleged to have been used for the filming(video) of the prophet.

He noted that the said DPO made a complaint to that effect before the said publication of the video which same was entered as an exhibit at trial.

DSP Irabor further urged the Court to dismiss the cleric’s application against the Police given the points raised.

Delivering judgment in the case with Suit No: EHC/M/64/2019, the Court presided over by Mudainohwo said the prophet’s application is “frivolous” and “lacking in merit”, she dismissed same in its entirety.

The Judge held that the filming(video) of the applicant was in line with Section 15(Subsection 4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

When Our Correspondent approached the Police lawyer to seek his views on the judgement, he declined comments.

Counsel to the Prophet, Mr. Omemiroro Ogedegbe Esq in a telephone chat with Our Correspondent confirmed that the case was struck out in favour of the Police. “The Court struck out the case today in favour of the police.”

It would be recalled that founder and General Overseer of Light way Ministries(A.k.a, Last Bus stop)Prophet Melody Adjija was arrested alongside an accomplice for staging fake miracles in 2019.

The cleric in his confession in a video that went viral allegedly admitted paying people N5,000 to fake miracles in his church located at Enerhen Road behind Dolphin Microfinance Bank Warri, Delta State.

He was also accused of praying for yahoo boys(internet fraudsters) as well as using offerings from members to buy properties.

Nigeria Lawyers