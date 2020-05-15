Gbemre Frowns At Undue Publicity Giving To The Office Of Chief Of Staff

Share This























LAGOS MAY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A human right activist, Zik Gbemre has stated that the office of the Chief of Staff to the governors and president is not recognized by the Nigerian constitution but only recognized by ignorant Nigerians.

In a statement on Thursday, Zik Gbemre frowned at the level of recognition being given to the office by ignorant Nigerians.

According to him, functions of the unconstitutional Chief of Staff are part of the roles of the Secretary to the Federation and State Governments which is recognised by the Nigerian Constitution.

“In America, the Chief of Staff is the Secretary to the Government. The role of Chief of Staff in Nigeria is mere duplication of functions. The Chief of Staff has no role, if the Secretary to the Government is active.”

“The Chief of Staff is just a personal aide of the Governors and President. What is so special with a CoS office which is like a domestic aid of the President that is being given undue publicity”, he added.

Daily Independent