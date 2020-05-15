Urhobo World Heavyweight Boxing Prospect, Efe Ajagba Upstages Joshua In WBC Top 15 List

Share This























LAGOS MAY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigeria’s 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, Efe Ajagba has made the list of heavyweight boxers listed by the World Boxing Council for May 2020 in the Heavyweight +200lbs ahead of world champion Briton-Nigeria Anthony Joshua.

But Tyson Fury tops the list as champion while Dillian Whyte and Daniel Dubois were also rated.

The 15-man ranking list has Deontay Wilder (1), Oleksandr Uysk (2), Oscar Rivas (3), Luis Ortiz (4), Andy Ruiz Jr. (5), Joseph Parker (6), Daniel Dubois (7), Filip Hrgovic (8), Alexander Povetkin (9), Michael Hunter (10), Joe Joyce (11), Dereck Chisora (12), Charles Martin (13), Efe Ajagba (14) and Agit Kabayel (15).

But 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba made the list to be ranked 14th among the 15 boxers ranked by the world body globally.

Also, 39-year-old Olympian Olanrewaju Durodola has been rated among the 15 in the Cruiserweight 200lbs.

The Nigeria Police officer is ranked thrird despite having 39fights with 32 wins and seven losses in his professional career.

Unlike Durodola, Ajagba has established himself as a potential world champion since turning professional having won all his 13 fights with 11 ending in knockouts while the remaining were by decision and disqualification.

As a professional, Ajagba holds the record for the fastest victory in boxing history after his opponent was disqualified for leaving the ring 1 second after the opening bell.

