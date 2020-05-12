Delta Missing As Buhari Nominates 42 Career Ambassadors To Senate

Share This























LAGOS MAY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated 42 career diplomats he wants the Senate to confirm as ambassadors.

The irony of it is that no Delta state indigene was nominated among he forty career ambassadors, while some other states got as much two ambassador nominees.

Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, while reading the letter during Tuesday plenary said, the nomination was in line with the relevant sections of the constitution, hence, Senators should do justice to the request.

The letter reads: “In accordance to section 171 (1),(2)(c) and subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed forty-two (42) names of nominees as Career Ambassadors-Designate.”

The Ambassadors-designates for confirmation are: C.O Nwachukwu, Abia; A. Kafas, Adamawa; R. U. Brown, Akwa-Ibom; G. A. Odudigbo, Anambra; O. C. Onowu, Anambra; Y. S. Suleiman, Bauchi; E S. Agbana, Bayelsa; B. B. M. Okoyen Bayelsa; G. M. Okoko Benue; A. M. Garba, Borno; M. l. Bashir, Bomo; M. O. Abam, Cross River; A. E. Allotey, Cross River; G. E. Edokpa, Edo; and A. N. Madubuike, Enugu.

Others are: Adamu Lamuwa, Gombe; Mr. Innocent A. lwejuo, lmo; M. S. Abubakar, Jigawa; Y. A. Ahmed, Jigawa; S. D. Umar, Kaduna; A. Sule, Kano; G. Y. Hamza, Kano; N. Rimi, Katsina; L S. Ahmed-Remawa, Katsina; M. Manu, Kebbi; l. R. Ocheni, Kogi; l. A. Yusuf, Kogi; M. Abdulraheem, Kwara; Mrs. W. A. Adedeji, Lagos; and A. U. Ogah, Nasarawa.

Also, among career Ambassadors-designate to be confirmed are: A. A. Musa, Niger; N. A. Kolo, Niger; S. O. Olaniyan, Ogun; A. R. Adejola, Ogun, E. Awe Ondo; O. Aluko, Osun; I. A. Alatishe, Osun; V. A. Adeleke, Oyo; M. S. Adamu, Plateau; l. N. Charles, Rivers; Z M. lfu, Taraba; and B. B. Hamman, Yobe.

The president also sent the names of two nominees to fill existing vacancies as non-executive directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

They are Diana Okonta (South-south) and Yiana Kali (North-east).

Buhari also appointed four members of the board of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission. He sent their names in compliance with section 2(2) of the Nigeria law reform act no 7 of 1979.

They are Jummai Audi, chairman; Edele Chima, commissioner; Bassey Dan, commissioner and Mohammed Ibrahim, commissioner.

The Will