67-Year-Old US Woman Who Died In Osubi Hotel, Tests Negative To Covid-19

Share This





















Related

The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye made this known today in a statement.According to him the young man suspected to be the deceased boyfriend also tested negative to the Corona virus as samples of him and the deceased woman were taken for tests.Recall that the lady’s boyfriend who took her corpse to the Orerokpe Police Station according to reports was taken to the Isolation Unit, Central Hospital Warri for fear that he could be carrying the virus.Commissioner Ononye advised residents to comply with government’s directives on precautionary measures to protect self from the disease stressing that this is the only way to contain the scourge.