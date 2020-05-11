Delta: Young Man In Trouble As 67-Year-Old US Female Visitor Slumps, Dies In Osubi Hotel

Share This























LAGOS MAY 11TH (URHBOTODAY)-An American woman has allegedly slumped and died in a hotel room in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, on Sunday, while with a young black man suspected to be her boyfriend.

Confirming the development to the Vanguard on phone, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya, said the young man could not be detained in the police station for fear that he could be carrying the coronavirus, adding that he was taken to the Warri Isolation Centre.

Continuing, she said the information from the young man was that the lady had been with him since March, adding that they had been lodging in different hotels.

He said the woman that died in the Delta hotel started coughing recently and suddenly slumped and died, while they were in the room.

Onowakpoyeya said: “The woman that died in the hotel had been with the young man since March, according to him. And they had been living in hotels.

“About a week ago she started coughing. And today (Sunday) she slumped and died. She was 67 years old.”

Asked if the young man was detained, she said for fear of coronavirus the Police could not keep him in their station so that nobody would be infected at the end of the day

“We referred him to the isolation centre in Warri under police watch,” she added.