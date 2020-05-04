Relaxation Of Lockdown: Massive Crowd Of Customers Besiege Banks In Warri

Share This























LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Banks in Warri, commercial nerve centre of Delta State on Monday witnessed massive turnout of customers who thronged various Banks in the twin City of Warri and Effurun for different banking services.

Following the partial lifting of the lockdown occasioned by the novel Coronavirus pandemic by both the federal and state government, Urhobotoday checks in the various Banks in the metropolis revealed that Banks were full as they shut their gates as measure to control their customers entry into the banking halls.

As early as 7 am, the branch of the United Bank of Africa located at the Warri Main Market was besieged by large crowd of customers. Urhobotoday reporter saw hundreds of customers outside the gate of the bank.

Some furious customers were seen shouting at the top of their voices calling on security officials to let them in.

At the Hausa Quarters Zenith Bank branch on the busy Warri /Sapele Road, customers almost resorted to violence as desperation to gain entry set in.

Speaking to our correspondent, Mr John Obodo, a Bank customer said, the situation right now is very tense and calls for urgent efforts by the banks management to address the situation before it degenerate.

Further checks also revealed that Ecobank and several other Banks branches in the metropolis we’re completely shut to customers.