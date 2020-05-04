Tears Flow As Suspected Assassins Shoot Middle Aged Man To Death In Warri

Share This























LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A middle aged man popularly known as London was yesterday assassinated by unidentified gun men at the Warri Garage area at about 4.00 pm.

It was gathered that the assassins who drove in a jeep shot severally at their victim who was on a call and waited for a while before zooming off to Lower Erejuwa axis of the area after collecting his mobile phone.

The cause of his assassination was yet to be known as the time of filling this report.

London was said to be an active member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Warri South Local Government Area and also in charge of the security of building of a filling station located at the spot where he was assassinated.

Tears flowed freely from the eyes of residents and shop owners in the area as he was said to have had a cordial relationship with them when he was alive.

The case has not been reported to the police. However the remains of London were deposited in the mortuary of the Warri Central Hospital at the time of filling this report.

