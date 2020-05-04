Suspected Killer Herdsmen Flee As Police Burst 30 Operational Base In Delta Forests

Share This























LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta state Police Command says it has uncovered thirty Camps of Suspected Killer hersdmen in at Communities in Aniocha South and North Local Government Areas’ forests, adding that Suspects occupying the Camps abandoned dangerous weapons in their makeshifts that were recovered

The Police Commissioner in the state, Hafiz Muhammed Inuwah who Confirmed this to Journalists on Sunday in Asaba, disclosed that men of the Anti – Kidnapping unit of the Command who acted on Intelligence gathering observed that the Camps were littered with Bannan piles, daggers among other dangerous weapons, indications that the Camps have been serving as Criminal hideouts where the hoodlums after Kidnapping their targets, take them into the place, torture them as many individuals they could lay their hands on while extorting ransoms from their relations and family members

The Police boss however assured that the Police were working round the clock with a view to bringing the hoodlums to arrest, adding that the Camps were destroyed and set ablaze while investigation continues with the Police detectives mobilized and Positioned within

It was gathered that once the hoodlums struck , their victims are immediately whisked away and Concealed in locations/ hideouts/ Camps in the forests surrounding the Communities, thereafter they contact their relations and family members through GSM phones to demand for ransoms,a situation before the ransoms are allegedly subject the victims to all manners of punishments including showing them Charms that Could destroy them on the spot if they fail to Cooperate with them.

Speaking further, the Police Commissioner, Hafiz Muhammed Inuwah said Charms and Clothes Of Victims were recovered including Complimentary Cards that will help for further investigation, adding that the Police were determined to fish out the perpetrators, warning that hoodlums should either relocate or be ready to incure the wrath of the police in the state” we determined to make Delta state crime free and our officers and men are working very hard to ensure those behind the Camps are brought to arrest”

But residents and elders of the Communities who spoke to Journalists on condition of anonymity described the action of the Police as a welcome development, however adding”numerous complaints to Divisional Police Officers before now in their areas about the Camps did not get the desired response as little or no attempts were made to uncover the locations, and arrest the Criminals, we happy but the Police must do more to Justify that they are working, especially on the Suspected Fulani hersdmen”