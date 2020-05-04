Police, Vigilante Rescue Kidnapped Petty Trader In Eruemukohwarien Community

Share This























LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has confirmed that an abducted petty trader, Mrs. Joy Etaghogho has been rescued from her abductors at a community near Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Hafiz Inuwa, Commissioner of Police, Delta state, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Ughelli on Sunday, said she was kidnapped on Saturday morning and with the quick intervention of the Policemen from ‘A’ Division Ughelli and members of Vigilante Group of Nigeria, led by the state Commandant, Comrade Monday Ohwesiri, the victim was rescued from her abductors.

CP said they deployed officers to the area, after several searching, she was found abandoned in Eruemukohwarien community bush near Ughelli.

Inuwa appealed to members of the public, especially those in the area she was found to furnish the police with relevant information that will lead to the arrest of the criminals.

Also, a family source who preferred anonymity told DAILY INDEPENDENT that the victim was abducted from her residence in Imohwe street, Ekiugbo-Ughell at about 2.30am on Saturday.

According to the source, the gunmen in large number, stormed the house with sophisticated weapons and whisked the business woman away to an unknown destination.

He explained that the woman was taken away on a motorcycle by his abductors.

He also said that the kidnappers contacted the family on Saturday morning on phone to demand for N2 million ransom after allowing her to speak with family members.

He explained further that the criminal collected the sum of N120,000 in addition to the N9,000 collected at the abductor’s residence before she was released.

