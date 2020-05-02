At Last, Police Nab Ekakpamre Imam Who Defied Lockdown In Delta

Share This























LAGOS MAY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The police in Otu-Jeremi Division, Delta State have arrested Mohammade Young Okotie, the Imam, who defied the stay-at-home order of the state government to worship in a mosque last Friday.

Confirming the arrest to INDEPENDENT, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta state, Onome Onowakpoyeya said the Imam was arrested at about 11am of on Friday 1, 2020.

She added that he is currently held at the Otu-Jeremi Police Station for possible prosecution according to the laws of the land.

It could be recalled that Imam Okotie and hundreds of Muslim faithful allegedly held last Jumat service at the Ekakpamre Central Mosque in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state in defilement of the prohibition of large gathering in the state.

The Imam lamented the poor treatment of the Muslims in the council area especially during the recent distribution of COVID-19 palliative in the state government as responsible for his action.

But the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Mohammed-Inuwa few days ago ordered for the arrest of the Imam.