Delta: 26-Year-Old Barber In Police Net For Defiling 2-Year-Old Toddler

LAGOS MAY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old barber identified simply as Christian for allegedly defiling a two-year-old toddler.

The incident occurred in Asaba metropolis in Oshimili South L.G.A.

The suspect who hails from Obiaruku, Ukwuani L.G.A resides in the same area where the toddler lives with an aunt.

It was learnt the toddler was born out of wedlock and her mother who has married gave the girl to her aunt to fend for.

The Nation gathered that the suspect lured the girl with biscuits into his apartment where he had carnal knowledge of her.

A source said the aunt discovered the toddler had been defiled while bathing her on the same day in the evening.

The source said,” The little girl was crying while her aunt was bathing her,the aunt upon checking her found blood stains. After questioning her,the toddler took her aunt to Christians apartment”

The source said Christian denied having anything to do with the girl. But a neighbour confirmed he saw the alleged rapist carried the girl into his apartment with biscuits.

The Nation learnt the alleged rapist in a bid at disguise cut his hair low, even though he is known to wear an afro hairstyle.

Delta Police image-maker, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

thenationonlineng