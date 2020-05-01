Lockdown: Okowa Orders Partial Resumption Of Church Activities In Delta

Share This























LAGOS MAY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has ordered the resumption of church activities in the state with extra conditions.

This was made public by the state secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Madukwe.

The new directive comes with strict restrictions as well as the implementation of social distancing procedures.

Reverend Madukwe wrote;

I am directed to inform you that at the end of our meeting with the Governor on 30/04/2020 opening of church worship was granted as follows:

1. Effective: 3rd May, 2020.

2. Duration of service: 2 hrs.

3. Days of service per week: one each on Sundays & Wednesdays.

4. No. of Worshippers per Service :

100 man capacity hall = 20 worshippers;

200 Capacity hall =50 worshippers;

500 capacity & above =100 worshippers(Maximum).

Hand washing, use of Sanitizers & Social distance of 6ft between seats, use of nose mask by all worshippers must be observed.

No handshakes, no hugging.

“Heads of Blocs and Local Government Co-ordinators to disseminate this information to every Pastor within their Jurisdiction,” he revealed.

Governor Okowa had earlier ordered the relaxing of the stay-at-home order in the state in order for the resumption of business activities.