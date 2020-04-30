Angry Delta Youths Set Suspected Robber Ablaze, Others Flee

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Angry youths, on Wednesday, set ablaze a suspected robber at Issele-Azagba in the Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

A three-man gang of robbers was said to have dispossessed occupants of Prof. Nduka’s compound in the community of their valuables, but ran out of luck when one of the robbers was reportedly caught by youths following an alarm that was raised by the residents.

A source told PUNCH Metro that the hoodlums attacked the compound around 4am and angry youths caught one of them and set him ablaze.

The source explained, “The armed men were three in number but one of them was caught and set ablaze, while the other two escaped.

“The three of them had guns, but when the tenants raised the alarm, people started coming out from their houses; that was when the robbers took to their heels. Luckily for us, one was caught and the youth set him ablaze before the arrival of policemen.

“If they had left him for the police to arrest, before you knew it, the man would be released. The youth are angry because Issele-Azagba has been suffering from constant attacks and they don’t want to spare anybody that they catch.”

Confirming the killing, the state police command spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the suspect was set ablaze by angry youths.

“The robbers went to rob in the compound and unfortunately, one of them was caught and burnt to death; by the time the police came to take him to hospital, it was too late as he had died,” Onovwakpoyeya stated.

Punch