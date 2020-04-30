Delta Police Detain BEDC Abraka Branch Manager Over Electrocution Of Staff

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Personnel of the Delta State Police Command have arrested and detained the Branch Manager of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company in Abraka, Mr Joshua Idoghor, over the electrocution of an employee of the firm, Ovie Obodo.

Our correspondent gathered that the manager was nabbed for failing to switch off the transformer, while the deceased was carrying out a sensitive task on it, which eventually led to his electrocution.

It was gathered that the deceased was electrocuted at the popular Igbo Quarter, Abraka, in the Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was working on a high tension wire when power was suddenly restored from Amukpe in the Sapele Local Government Area and Obodo was electrocuted.

The incident which occurred on Monday April 27, 2020, threw residents of the area into mourning.

Staff members of the BEDC and the family of the deceased are in a mourning mood just as the body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue of the Abraka Government Hospital.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident and explained that power was suddenly restored as the deceased was still busy rectifying the fault on the high tension wire.

Punch