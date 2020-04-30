Delta’s Covid-19 Patient Died At Home While Awaiting Test Result

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The seventh COVID-19 case in Delta State died because he was allowed to go home after blood samples were taken against the rules guiding handling of the disease.

Our source gathered that the patient died before the result of his sample was released on Tuesday night by NCDC.

It was the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that confirmed the new case of Coronavirus in the state bringing the total number of cases to seven.

According to reliable sources, the deceased presented himself at the isolation centre in Warri Central Hospital and was asked to go home after NCDC officials collected his sample against guidelines.

Upon receipt of the result, the State Taskforce on COVID-19 contacted the family of the deceased and they were told the patient had died since Saturday April 25, 2020.