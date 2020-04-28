Gunmen Kill Staff Of British Owned Missionary Clinic In Esama Community, Bomadi

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen on Sunday killed Mr. Victor Okubiarere, a staff member of a British owned missionary clinic in Esanma Community in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

Details as to why the deceased was shot dead by the gunmen were still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

However, sources from the community said a vigilante group arrested one of the suspects, Joshua Evah and handed him over to the Police in Bomadi for further interrogation as well as prosecution.

Other members of the criminal gang were said to have escaped from the crime scene.

It was learnt that the deceased until his death worked with New Foundation Clinic purportedly owned by British Missionaries in Enekorogha Community.

When contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammad Hafiz Inuwa said he is yet to be briefed on the matter by his men.