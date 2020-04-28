Delta CP Orders DPO To Arrest Ekakpamre Imam For Defying Lockdown Order

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Hafiz Inuwa, has ordered the Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Otu-Jeremi Division to immediately arrest the Imam of Ekakpamre community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Imam Muhammad Young Okotie for allegedly holding Jumat prayer with other Muslim faithful despite the lockdown order of the State Government.

CP Inuwa who was angered by the Imam’s breach of the law disclosed this in a telephone chat with DAILY POST in Warri, Delta State.

He also threatened to redeploy the DPO to another division if he fails to effect the arrest of the Muslim cleric.

In his words,”If the DPO failed to effect his arrest, I am telling you, he is leaving that place because we must prosecute that man,” just as he insisted that the Imam cannot be above the law.

Noting that the law is not a respecter of anybody, CP Inuwa said,”In fact, as a Muslim, I will be at the vanguard of prosecuting him.”

CP Inuwa who noted that everyone is equal in the sight of the law, said the State Police Command has stopped all religious activities as part of measures to prevent the dreaded COVID-19 from infecting his men and friends of the Police.

According to CP Inuwa,”It is not because we are pagans. It is not because we don’t want religious activities to take place, but this is a matter of life and death. Even in the scriptures,it enjoins us to be respecters of our leaders.”

Reports that Imam Young Okotie and a hundred of Muslim faithful defied the State Government’s lockdown order and held a Jumat prayer freely with the backing of some military men who also worshipped with them.

The Muslim cleric was said to have allegedly threatened the DPO with a knife with the assistance of the military men on ground.