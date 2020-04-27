Rainstorm Wreck Havoc In Isoko Kingdom, Kill One, Injure Three, Destroy Properties

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 27TH (URHOBOTODA)-At least one person has been reported dead and three others hospitalized as rainstorm wrecked havoc in Iyede Kingdom, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday night.

INDEPENDENT correspondent, who visited the community, reports that the rain which started at about 4pm and lasted over two hours and also left houses and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

The deceased, identified as Master Antilezer Akporobome, a 19-year-old boy, was reported to have been playing football with his friends when they were struck by a thunderbolt which killed the victim died on the spot while three others were rushed to the hospital.

Father to the deceased, Mr Akporobome, explained: “I was at home yesterday when the weather suddenly changed. Meanwhile, my son and his friends were playing football at an open space not too far from our home. The rain started and within a short period we heard the blast of a thunder.

“Almost everyone ran inside. It was later that we discovered that my son and his friends were struck while playing football. My son was mostly affected and was found dead while the others were still alive and were rushed to the hospital. He has been buried, no point of keeping his body.”

Also speaking, a former President General of the kingdom, Mr. Godwin Unuafe whose story building roof was blown off, appealed to the state government and well meaning individuals to come to the aid of the community.

Another victim, an old man of over 90years old, Mr. John Olotu, said he narrowly escaped death after his building collapsed upon him, adding that it took the intervention of God through neighbours to save his life.

He said, “when the house collapsed upon me, many people thought I was already dead, until they came and discovered I was still alive and pulled me out.

“This is the only house I have and has been destroyed. I want to use this medium to call on government and well meaning individuals to please help me.”