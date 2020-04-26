Lockdown: Angry Traders Dare Security Agents Take Over Streets In Asaba, Ughelli, Sapele

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 26TH (URHOBOTODA)- Angry traders in Asaba, Ughelli and Sapele Communities in Delta state have moved into various streets in the areas despite the government lockdown order in the last 25 days

Investigation revealed that at the weekend ( Saturday) the traders in angry and hungry mood dared the security agents as they invaded Nnebisi road/ Ogbeogonogo market with their goods on display on the walkways waiting for portential buyers in Asaba, Ughelli and Sapele.

While most shops were locked, youths assembled at the Computer market at Ogbeogonogo market, Abraka market makeshift without maintaining social distance and a trader at Asaba Secondary school makeshift market who spoke to Journalists on condition of anonymity described the situation as pathetic, a situation where people ingnor social distancing as directed by the state government

At Ezenel road in Asaba, it was obsevered that the residents, Commercial Buses, Tricycles were moving about their businesses in the presence of the security agents at checkpoints who merely will pretend to be working whereas doing the other way for their pockets, especially from those supplying pure water to others

A Yoruba trader who sells herbal medicine, Ademola Alani who spoke to Journalists in the area said that hunger was the major reason for the traders in the streets, lamenting that since the state government failed to provide food for everybody in the state, rather than its Political Party members,It was the only way to eke out living and ensure the hunger is reduced

Meanwhile, security Operatives impounded Six vehicles and arrested 20 Persons who did not Comply with the directive of sit at home order as directed by the state government, adding that such Persons would be Charged to Court

Also, no fewer than 100 vehicles, especially heavy trucks, luxury buses including some saloon vehicles coming from other states were in the early hours of Saturday stranded on the Niger Bridge Head Causing serious gridlock despite the lockdown order directive by the state government as business activities resume in full swing

Speaking to Journalists, Some Police Officers who spoke on condition of anonymity described the lockdown order as ” death sentence” hence the free flow of moving, alleging that the state government failed to provide for them, especially motivation items as they have been under serious punishment day and night exposing them to dangers in the hands of the angry youths, especially the hungry ones,” no hand gloves, face masks and hand sanitizers to work with despite the 24 hours Services on the headbridge, we are scared the Covid-19 Pandemic too”

Despite the continued denial of not taking bribes from members of the Public by the security agents carrying out enforcement of the lockdown directive, it has been discovered that the security agents may have struck a deal in an unholy romance with transporters to allow them carry out business unchecked

Investigation revealed that Asaba, Ughelli and Warri Metropolis are worse hit as many vehicle operators are allowed to Operate unhindered after allegedly paying the price

But the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Muhammed Inuwah who spoke to Journalists in Asaba denied the allegations, insisting that any security agents caught in the act, would be dismissed, warning that the lockdown order was still in force until the orders from the state Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa relaxing it otherwise violators will be Charged to Court accordingly

Some of the trader who spoke to Journalists in Asaba on Condition of anonymity said” We are hungry, We have no money to cook for our families, we have to sell our markets to Survive, we cannot be waiting at home endlessly, and Government is not paying us, even the so called foods did not get to Us, so we are selling our food items”

