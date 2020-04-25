Delta: 60-Year-Old Woman Dies From Two-Month Dry Fast In Okirighwre-Sapele

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An unidentified woman has reportedly died from a two-month dry fast in Okirighwre area of Sapele Local Government, Delta state.

The woman, said to be 60 years old, alongside her husband, a son and a friend, were said to have locked themselves in the house and began the fast for yet- to- be known reasons.

In a video available on the YouTube Chanel of an online medium, the deceased is seen on the floor while the husband, a grey-haired man, sat beside her corpse, trying to guzzle a can of drink.

He could barely speak in the clip, which lasted for about 25 seconds.

The 12-year-old son, who appeared weak and was captured lying on a chair, also could not respond to questions.

It was gathered the idea of the fast was initiated by the friend, who was briefly shown in the video sitting by the verandah of the house.

Reports say that neighbours had tried to give them food but the friend had thrown them away.

It was learnt that the family had been taking only water for sustenance.

When reached for comments, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowhakpoyeya, said the Command was making efforts to contact the family.

thenationonlineng.net