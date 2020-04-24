Lockdown: Youths Knock I Go Die, Ali Baba, 2Face, Others For Abandoning Warri

Share This























LAGOS APRIL 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some angry youths in Warri have berated and frowned at popular entertainment stars, Innocent Ujah Idibia (2 Face), Ayo Makun (AY), Francis Agoda (I Go Die), Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome (Ali Baba) and Omashola Oburuh for neglecting Warri despite riding to fame based on their experiences and upbringing in the area.

Speaking among several youths in a video that has gone viral on social media, Prince Omas Okotie (Chilavert) said the youths of Warri are very angry with the celebrities who have consistently failed to give back to the society that made them.

He described them as failures but quickly encouraged them to change and do the needful.